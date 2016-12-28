KAUKAUNA ROTARY CLUB DISBANDING

By Brian Roebke

Editor

The Kaukauna Rotary Club held its final Christmas luncheon Wednesday afternoon at St. Paul Elder Services and will hold its final meeting in its 93-year history next week before disbanding.

The small club has gotten smaller over the years and has struggled to even maintain its membership number, so they made the difficult decision to disband.

The club was founded in February 1923. Charter members were William F. Ashe (paper manufacturing), S. J. Berens (retail clothing), F. M. Charlesworth (engineering), B. W. Fargo (furniture, retail), Dr. G. J. Flanagan (surgeon), E. G. Haas (hardware, retail), Jos. Jansen (lumber), Jos. A. Lefevre (attorney), John McCoy (newspaper), M. P. Mitchell (education), J. O. Posson (utility manager), Ben G. Prugh (transportation), R. M. Radsch (sulphate, pulp), C. D. Towsley (banking), L. F. Nelson (paper converting), and Hugo Weigenbach (building and loan).

The club initially met at the “Coffee Cup,” in the LaSalle Hotel, then moved to the Reformed Church, Methodist Church, Legion Hall, Congress Hotel, Hotel Kaukauna, Ritz Club, Elks Club, Oakwood Hills Supper Club, Hyland House Supper Club, Starlite Club, Mariner, and more lately, the Haen Room at St. Paul Elder Services.

