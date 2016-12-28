LITTLE CHUTE VILLAGE BOARD COMMITS TO NEW PIERCE FIRE TRUCK PURCHASE

By Tom Collins

Reporter|

While it won't fit under anyone's Christmas tree, the Little Chute Volunteer Fire Department received their primary Christmas wish this year.

Like many girls and boys, the volunteers always appreciate a shiny new fire truck at Christmas and the Little Chute Village Board helped make their wish come true. They unanimously agreed to purchase a new Pierce quint fire truck for $858,282.

The plan is to order the new truck by Jan. 31 to save on materials costs. Pierce is going to raise prices on the materials beginning Feb. 1. That helps Little Chute save the projected 3 percent increase.

The village intends to fold the new truck's cost into their 2017 bonding. Being able to pay for the truck in that manner allows the village to pay the full truck cost to Pierce early in the new truck's multi-month assembly stages. It saves the village an additional $36,950 for a total savings, including the lower materials costs, of $60,000.

The delivery date of the truck is expected to be within 12-13 months, approximately February 2018.

The closest competitors to the Pierce quint truck were Seagrave 100 and 107-ft. ladder trucks. The Clintonville manufacturer's estimates for those trucks ranged between $1,040,000 to $1.1 million. That is between $180,000 and $240,000 more than the price from Pierce.

As previously reported, the Little Chute fire fighters preferred the single axle feature of the Pierce truck was an important consideration over the dual axle trucks. Also, the combination of the 107-ft. ladder combined with the ability to have a water tank in the truck was an important feature.

The village plans to sell both the current ladder truck and another truck. The Pierce quint unit is expected to replace both of those units.

