MUSTANGS HOLD OFF DETERMINED WAUPACA FOR 69-59 VICTORY

By Doug Kroll

For the Times-Villager|

It may have taken a little longer than they preferred, but three phases of the game all worked well together to give the Little Chute Mustangs a 69-59 victory over the Waupaca Cometsin North Eastern Conference boys’ basketball Tuesday.

Paced by 23 points from Noah Mueller and 20 from Noah Knudsen, the Mustangs earned their third consecutive conference victory, improving to 3-1 in the league and 4-2 overall.

After holding a nine-point halftime lead (33-24), Little Chute stumbled a bit midway through the second half, allowing Waupaca to close to within one at 50-49. But by tightening up on defense, along with 52 percent field goal shooting, and a 15-2 scoring advantage from the free throw line, the Mustangs held on for the win.

Little Chute coach Mickey Martin said his team’s ability to stay focused was an important stepping stone for its progress.

“I think there are a lot of good things that we can take from this game and keep on improving,” Martin said. “I thought we had some great possessions in the second half. We didn’t always cash in and knock the shots down, but I thought we had some really good possessions and got the shots we were looking for. And in the end that was the difference.”

Little Chute trailed 12-8 with 12:47 left in the first half, but the duo of Noah Mueller and Noah Knudsen helped turn the tables with an impressive three-point shooting performance. Mueller connected on four of six shots from beyond the arc on his way to 14 first-half points. Knudsen was two of four from three-point territory and ended the half with ten points.

Mueller said his shooting was just one aspect of the game that kept his team on top.

“We just tried getting our open shots and hitting them,” Mueller said. “That was basically it. Grab the boards too. They’re a tough rebounding team.”

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Times-Villager.

Copies are sold at our office (1900 Crooks Avenue, Kaukauna)

and the following locations:

Walgreens in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Piggly Wiggly in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Express Convenience Center, Kaukauna

Kwik Trip, Kimberly

DJ’s Convenience, Kaukauna

NEW SUBSCRIBERS call us at 759-2000

and ask for an introductory $20 off deal!