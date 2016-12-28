ST. JOHN PARISH ACCOMPANIST ON A UNIQUE SPIRITUAL JOURNEY

By Tom Collins

Reporter|

When many of us consider a spiritual journey, we may think about some additional time in prayer or contemplation.

For Gabi (short for Gabriella) Makuc, a fifth year double major in music and religious studies at Lawrence University, her spiritual journey also has included travel. Last summer the western Massachusetts native went to Europe as part of her spiritual experience.

Makuc, pronounced MAY-cook, spent one week each at the Isle of Iona in Scotland and in rural France at the Taizé Community. She also took a side trip to what is called the Holy Island of Lindesfarne in northeastern England.

Makuc says she would like to be involved in some type of ministry and intends to continue doing advanced studies after she graduates from Lawrence. At this point, her role in life still is in progress, or in formation as people say who are considering a religious-based vocation.

One element Makuc enjoys is writing about religion and music. That may be part of her eventual life work.

A talented musician, Makuc once thought of the intense world of music performance but a wrist injury at 14 now causes occasional pain when she plays piano. She has a bone impaction in her right wrist that might be too difficult to correct and still allow her to play the piano professionally.

"I feel that changed things for me," she says. "I enjoyed performing but the injury was permanent. I really wanted to work in church environments. I'm still coming to terms. It's a journey."

When Makuc was still in grade school, her aunt, Mari Enoch, was her piano teacher.

"I've always had a strong connection with her. When I was 11 or 12, she led a Taizé service at the church. I was really inspired," Makuc recalls. "That was filed away in my brain at a young age. If I could go there someday, it would be really great."

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Times-Villager.

Copies are sold at our office (1900 Crooks Avenue, Kaukauna)

and the following locations:

Walgreens in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Piggly Wiggly in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Express Convenience Center, Kaukauna

Kwik Trip, Kimberly

DJ’s Convenience, Kaukauna

NEW SUBSCRIBERS call us at 759-2000

and ask for an introductory $20 off deal!