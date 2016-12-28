WRESTLING TEAM BEATS CHILTON/HILBERT 62-6

The wiwrestling.com team rankings released on Dec. 20 had Chilton/Hilbert listed as honorable mention and Wrightstown not even on the list for Division 2.

Well, that could change in the next rankings after the Tigers beat Chilton/Hilbert 62-6 on Dec. 22 at Wrightstown.

Thursday’s match began with Matthew Van Eperen earning a 4-3 decision over Garrett Casper of Chilton at 195 lbs.

Wrightstown’s 220-pounder Ethan Witcpalek pinned Chilton’s Noah Koehler in 2:34.

Tiger senior 285-pounder Wyatt Van Rossum earned an 18-second pin over Jacob Gehl.

At 106, Chayd Huss decisioned Joe Boehnlein 7-3 and Wyatt Bruecker earned a 9-0 major decision over Peyton Ladd at 113 lbs.

Walker VandeHey pinned Chilton’s Trent Breckheimer at 120 lbs. and Derik Bader earned a 20-6 major decision over Jax Pritchard.

Ben Durocher earned a slim 6-4 victory at 132 lbs. over Abraham Sell and Matthew Maitland won a 7-2 decision over Zach Boehnlein at 138 lbs.

Preston Kussow of Wrightstown suffered the only loss for the Tigers, getting pinned at 145 lbs. by Gavin Lisowe in 3:36.

Wrightstown then got four pins to finish the match.

At 152, Ben Rosera pinned Ben Delebreau in 2:58, Tim VandeVoort pinned Devin Aull in 4:48 at 160, Ben Klister pinned PJ Ladd in 5:24 at 170, and at 182, Bryce Herlache pinned Mathias Beyer in 1:01.

In the latest wiwrestling.com individual rankings, Klister is third at 160, Herlache is sixth at 182, and Bader is honorable mention at 126.

