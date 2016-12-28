WRIGHTSTOWN SCHOOL BOARD CELEBRATES SCHOOL REPORT CARDS

By Brian Roebke

While acknowledging talking about the Wisconsin Public Instruction’s school report cards is getting “beat to death,” Wrightstown Community School District superintendent Carla Buboltz said, “it’s worth it,” at last week’s board of education meeting.

The school district came out of the report cards smelling like a rose, with the release being the day after the previous board of education meeting.

Of all Brown County, North Eastern Conference, and former Olympian Conference schools, Wrightstown had the highest score, 91.2.

There was a district-wide celebration for all teachers that included a breakfast and distribution of “Super Hero” T-shirts.

As a district, the value-added formulas gave Wrightstown a score of 91.2, significantly exceeding expectations.

The district’s highest rating was in student growth, meaning students are making the expected growth in math and English language arts. The district received all 100 points possible in that priority area.

The student achievement area score was 90, on-track and post secondary readiness was 96, and closing gaps was 82.9.

“If we have a place where we’re looking for some areas to focus our energies on, it’s that,” Buboltz said.

It’s an opportunity for students with special and differing needs, including English as a second language and children living in poverty learners are attaining the same level achievement as the other students.

Wrightstown third and eight graders are well ahead of the state average in ELA and math achievement test scores.

