GHOSTS BLAST WHITNALL IN FRONT OF SOLD OUT CROWD IN MEQUON

By Brian Roebke

Editor|

MEQUON — After losing to La Crosse Central on Wednesday evening, there may have been doubts about this year’s Kaukauna boys basketball team’s ability to be as good as it was last season.

The Ghosts lost to Appleton West earlier in the season and were suddenly 3-2 going into Thursday’s game against Whitnall at the Rick Majerus Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout at Concordia University.

The gym was jam packed and organizers stopped selling tickets before the game even started, with the about 3,000 people excited to watch two of the state’s top juniors matchup during the largest crowd in the 12-year history of the event.

Before the game started, the Whitnall student section chanted, “We believe that we will win,” and were never heard from again as the Ghosts got out to a 17-2 lead and eventually embarrassed the Falcons 84-57.

“It was very much a statement game after a disappointing loss last night against La Crosse Central in which we didn’t play to the level we had hoped for and what we think this team is capable of,” Coach Mike Schalow said. “The big question comes out, ‘how does your team, respond from a loss at any time during the year, and tonight we came out and played really inspired basketball.”

Schalow thought the team’s intensity level was up from the night before, they had great focus, and in a short turnaround, the preparation was as good as it could be. The team held a walk through at a local YMCA, film session, and they were mentally prepared from the time they got on the bus until the game ended.

Schalow thought the win game was won on the defensive end and the team bounced back nicely after giving up too many points in the paint against La Crosse Central the night before. Whitnall presented two challenges in Tyler Herro and Kevion Taylor.

