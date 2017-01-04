GREAT-GREAT-GRANDMOTHER MEETS NEW ARRIVAL FROM ILLINOIS

Florence Kabat of Greenleaf became a great-great-grandmother on Dec. 15 when Victoria Henderson gave birth to Preston Jacob Henderson in Illinois. Throughout her pregnancy, she promised her great-grandmother Florence that she would make the trip up to Wisconsin as soon as possible so that she could be one of the first people to see Preston.

On Dec. 27, when Preston was 12 days old, he made the 3½ hour trip to Wisconsin with his mother.

Florence always enjoys holding the little babies, and visits like this give all generations the opportunity to share stories of past and present. Family time together like this is always treasured.

