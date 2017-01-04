LITTLE CHUTE GIFT MAKES ITS WAY TO UDEN

The Village of Little Chute received this photograph from a dedicated volunteer of the Windmill. In the photo is the burgemeester (mayor) of Uden receiving a gift from Beppie and Peter Coolen-Strick, two Uden residents who visited the Little Chute Windmill Project earlier this summer. The residents brought gifts from the burgemeester, including Uden’s flag. At that event, the Village President Michael Vanden Berg presented those residents with a letter and the photograph of the Windmill to be taken back to Uden, the village’s “Sister City” in the Netherlands.

