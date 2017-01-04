MUNICIPAL IMPROVEMENTS HIGHLIGHT 2016 IN kAUKAUNA

By Brian Roebke

Editor|

Three major construction projects that will serve the city of Kaukauna for decades were finished and started in the 2016.

The Kaukauna Public Library moved into the former Eagle mill in the Grand KaKalin Development on Thilmany Road in February, the police and city hall offices moved into the new municipal building, and demolition was finished and underground work begun for the city’s new fire station.

“Moving into this building was long overdue,” Mayor Gene Rosin said from his new office overlooking the Kaukauna Utilities hydroelectric power canal.

The planning for the building began nearly 20 years ago, with increased activity within the last five years, with it being put on hold for more than a year because of the great recession.

The city started budgeting money at that point for the space needs fund to build a “down payment” for the structure that was constructed as economically possible from the construction to the ongoing operating costs.

“We were lucky,” Rosin said. “Everything came together, and I don’t anticipate us getting the deals on steel and labor for the fire station like we did on this building because we were just coming out of that recession.”

Contractors were hungry for work, and Zeise Constuction of Green Bay was awarded the contract based on the lowest bid and the city was happy with their work. They were also awarded the contract for the new fire station.

Geothermal heating and cooling, LED lighting, and rooftop solar panels will allow the building to operate efficiently for years to come.

Taxpayers who saw the $14 million estimated cost for the space needs improvement who thought their taxes were going to increase may have been surprised when their tax bill arrived in December.

The city’s portion of taxes actually went down.

