SCHMIDT PLAYS CRUCIAL ROLE IN HEALTH OF WRIGHTSTOWN ATHLETES

By Brian Roebke

Editor|

Any coach and athlete knows the value of a good athletic trainer, and Roland Schmidt is one of those special people who not only treat athletes bodies and work with their psyches but build special relationships with them.

A former Appleton East High School student athlete, Schmidt has immersed himself not only into the Wrightstown school system but the community by living here and having his children in Wrightstown schools.

When he was in high school, there was little support for high school athletes. He remembers a woman on the sideline occasionally at football games that nobody even knew who she was.

He always was interested in that field growing up but went to Florida afterward to live with his sister, where he worked in a hospital and got to work with an athletic trainer.

“The reaction the kids got from her was just one of those things,” he said. He thought it was really cool to see and noticed how that trainer made an impact on the lives of those student athletes.

“I just thought that was the neatest thing ever to see,” Schmidt said. “She was in a world I loved, athletics, helping people, working with youth.”

Schmidt thought that field was something he could really enjoy for a career. He had empathy for those kids because he suffered his share of injuries and understood what it was like to not be able to play the sport they loved.

He returned to Wisconsin and was married. When his wife’s job was transferred to Milwaukee, he began school at Concordia University Wisconsin and started working at the Petit National Ice Center with a couple friends helping with United States National Speedskating team.

“I took my application for physical therapy school and threw it away,” he said.

It hit him that working in a clinic for eight hours a day wasn’t what he wanted to do, but he wanted to be out in the field working with athletes.

“I want to be with individuals who want to get well, who are going to help themselves get better,” Schmidt said.

