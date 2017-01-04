THREE GRANDSONS FOLLOW IN TOM JANSEN'S FOOTSTEPS

By Greg Bates

Special to the Times-Villager|

Tom Jansen remembers when his grandsons were little they always took an interest in his police badges.

The kids would look through the shields and were curious about their grandfather’s time as a Little Chute officer and Combined Locks chief of police.

That certainly sparked some career interest for Matt Ziegler, Dan Ziegler and Ben Woodward about eventually joining the law enforcement field. Now that the three boys are grown men, they’ve traveled a similar path as their highly-respected grandfather.

Matt, 35, is a patrol sergeant for the Oshkosh Police Department; Dan, Matt’s younger brother at 31, is a patrol officer for St. Louis County in St. Louis, Mo.; and their cousin, Woodward, 27, is a recently sworn-in patrol officer for the Sheboygan Police Department.

Jansen — who has five kids, Jodi Farr is the oldest daughter and mom to Matt and Dan, and Missy Woodward, who is Ben’s mom — was a little surprised all three of the grandsons ended up in the profession he spent 16 years in.

“They all talked to me about it, but I was kind of surprised they did,” said Jansen, now 78 and 40 years removed from law enforcement. “I guess that’s what they wanted to do. I didn’t discourage them.”

All three cousins owe a lot to their dedication and hard-working mentality to their grandfather.

“I’m glad that they did,” Jansen said. “I’m proud of them for doing that, but it’s a thankless job. They have it in their blood. They were all in the service first and all went to school first. They all graduated from the state academy.”

The four family members have extensive military background. They know what it’s like to face combat overseas and also try as well as make their local community a safer place to live.

