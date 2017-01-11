FORSTERS DEALING WITH SON WHO HAS AUTISM AND CANCER

By Judy Dixon Hebbe

For the Times-Villager|

“A child with a disability grows up to be an adult with a disability,” said Carrie Forster of her son, Alex, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2. “You have to do the same things for that adult that you had to do for the child.”

When their now 26-year old son developed cancer two years ago, it meant repeating oversight and patterns established from age 2 on to help him meet this latest challenge. The lump under his chin was the first sign of something wrong. Tests indicated Hodgkin’s disease, which has an 80 percent cure rate. Unfortunately, Alex fell into the 20 percent category.

As a non-verbal child with severe autism, Alex could not understand or communicate with verbal explanations or questions. He fought against activity imposed on him, resisting when people tried to do things to him. The first time they took him to a barber for a haircut, he became so distraught that they had to retreat and cut his hair at home.

“My husband cut his hair in the basement as he screamed and fought the process,” she said.

“I made up a picture book of going to a barber, getting in the chair, having the bib put around him, having his hair cut and then going home. The pictures showed him before and after. I tried to make the haircut predictable for him.”

It took six years of reviewing the picture book and having his hair cut at home by his father before he could get his hair cut without tears.

Carrie used picture stories, which she went over and over with him to prepare him for an activity. Picture books of visits to doctors and dentists were used, although medical visits seemed easier to accomplish. Applications on the iPad were used with moderate success. Travel and sight videos helped him to understand visiting places and he enjoyed traveling, especially in a car, and seeing different things and places.

They focused on making his life meaningful and active as best they could, yet they had to make all decisions for him. Recognizing that children grow up and move away as adults, they explored group homes as he left his teens.

“We felt it would be better to move him into a home with people his own age, than to wait until we were older and could no longer take care of him ourselves. We thought it would be less stressful on him if we did it in his 20s,” his mother said.

