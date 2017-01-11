KEYZERS SCORES 1,000TH POINT AS MUSTANGS CLOBBER CLINTONVILLE

By Brian Roebke

Editor|

The Little Chute Mustangs earned a 48-25 win over the Truckers at Clintonville Tuesday evening but the story of the game was when Tess Keyzers scored her 1,000th career point on a full-court drive in the first half, like she has so many times during her four-year career, and pulled up for a short jumper in the free throw lane.

Keyzers picked up two fouls early in the first half so she had to sit on the bench a while before re-entering the game to get the historic points.

She entered the game with 994 points, so it was likely the 1,000th point would come in the first half.

The officials stopped the game and Keyzers received a commemorative basketball from Coach Rachel Hermus.

“I knew how many I needed and I knew it was coming, but just the fact that I got it done, and when I got it done, I was really excited because I was only the third person in Little Chute history to make my 1,000th point,” she said.

To have her team with her and the crowd cheering for her made it a really cool experience for the three-sport athlete headed to the University of Minnesota on a track and field scholarship.

Keyzers began her career playing on the varsity team as a freshman, so she’s played with a lot of girls along with way.

The school’s career scoring record is 1,293 points, held by Kelly Zierler in 1999, and it’s a mark within reach as the season continues. Only Kelly and her sister Kathy (1027) points are left in front of Keyzers.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Times-Villager.

Copies are sold at our office (1900 Crooks Avenue, Kaukauna)

and the following locations:

Walgreens in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Piggly Wiggly in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Express Convenience Center, Kaukauna

Kwik Trip, Kimberly

DJ’s Convenience, Kaukauna

NEW SUBSCRIBERS call us at 759-2000

and ask for an introductory $20 off deal!