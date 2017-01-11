Kimberly Area School District receives Platinum Well Workplace Award

KIMBERLY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT RECEIVES PLATNUM WELL WORKPLACE AWARD

By Nicole Noonan

Special to the Times-Villager|

The Wellness Council of America, with local affiliate Wellness Council of Wisconsin, recently presented its coveted Platinum Well Workplace Award to the Kimberly Area School District. The Platinum Well Workplace Award recognizes an organization for its commitment to the health and well-being of their employees. KASD is the only school district in the nation to have earned platinum level recognition and joins the ranks of businesses like Kimberly-Clark Corporation and SECURA Insurance.

By achieving the Well Workplace Award, KASD is recognized for its long-lasting commitment to the health and well-being of its employees. As stated by WELCOA President Ryan Picarella, “Good companies know that their employees are their most valuable asset. Great companies adopt policies that support employees’ efforts to reduce health risks and are bold about motivating them through bold strategies, programs, and tactics. Great companies know that by improving their employees’ health, they can reduce health care costs.”

The Kimberly Area School District is at the forefront of continuous innovations in health and wellness as recognized by receiving the platinum award. The district’s wellness program is an all-encompassing initiative that supports the mental, social and physical well-being of its staff. “Our district’s success is made possible by board policies and practices, a supportive environment and the dedication of our 16-person wellness committee who plan and help carry out wellness initiatives all year,” said Bob Mayfield, superintendent of the KASD. “Just like we strive to ensure our students reach their potential, we want our staff to reach their potential and that means supporting their well-being any way that we can.”

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Times-Villager.

Copies are sold at our office (1900 Crooks Avenue, Kaukauna)

and the following locations:

Walgreens in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Piggly Wiggly in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Express Convenience Center, Kaukauna

Kwik Trip, Kimberly

DJ’s Convenience, Kaukauna

NEW SUBSCRIBERS call us at 759-2000

and ask for an introductory $20 off deal!