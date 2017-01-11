MARCOL SHARES MESSAGE OF HOPE WITH RIVER VIEW STUDENTS

By Brian Roebke

Editor|

Chester Marcol is well known in Packerland for his days as the kicker for the Green Bay Packers in the 1970s and making one of the most famous plays in the history of the franchise; a 25-yard touchdown run after his overtime field goal attempt was blocked and landed in his hands on Sept. 7, 1980.

To a couple hundred students at River View Middle School in Kaukauna Friday morning, he was just a retired Packer who was there to talk to them about overcoming obstacles in his life to the point where he now works with others battling addictions at Libertas Treatment Center in Green Bay.

Marcol is still just as Packer fans who followed his career know him – an “awe-shucks” manner, brutally honest, and funny as can be.

Marcol had kids laughing about some of the things he experienced in his life, starting with growing up in Poland before coming to the United States at 14 years old unable to speak English.

He got a big laugh out of the kids when he told them the first word he learned in English was a swear word from his grandfather.

He was kicking a soccer ball in recess when people saw how far he could kick the ball and he went from a kid who didn’t fit in at school to an all-pro player in the National Football League.

In between, he earned a football scholarship to Hillsdale College before being drafted by the Packers in the second round of the NFL draft.

His rookie year, he led the NFL in scoring, was all-pro, Rookie of the Year, and played in the Pro Bowl and made just $18,000. Because he did so well as a rookie, his pay was $21,000 in his second season, so he certainly didn’t make a salary well above what average people made like players do today.

“It sure wasn’t like it was today,” he said. “I sure would like to play one year today. I wouldn’t have to work again.”

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Times-Villager.

Copies are sold at our office (1900 Crooks Avenue, Kaukauna)

and the following locations:

Walgreens in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Piggly Wiggly in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Express Convenience Center, Kaukauna

Kwik Trip, Kimberly

DJ’s Convenience, Kaukauna

NEW SUBSCRIBERS call us at 759-2000

and ask for an introductory $20 off deal!