Tigers easily blow past Oconto Falls, Wrightstown gets out to 29-0 lead

By Greg Bates

For the Wrightstown Spirit|

Since leading scorer Derek Zwick was injured and lost for the season, the Wrightstown boys basketball team has been trying to figure out where the lost points will come from.

Coach Cory Haese got a pretty good look at some options against Oconto Falls on Thursday, Jan. 5. Wrightstown started the game by scoring the first 29 points and 11 players got in the scoring column as the Tigers earned a 78-31 victory in North Eastern Conference action at home.

Zwick, the team’s top offensive and defensive player, tore his ACL against Sturgeon Bay on Dec. 28. Wrightstown is having to replace 20.7 points per game that were provided by the senior.

“There’s more shots to be had and we’ve got to find different guys to defend,” Haese said. “Derek was that 6-foot-5 guy that could guard a point guard to a center. He could guard anyone, so that’s a little challenge for us, too.”

The Wrightstown players are having to figure out their new roles in just the second game since Zwick went down.

“We’ve got some different rotations and some different things going on and different matchup things going on,” Haese said. “It was kind of nice with Jake Klister and Tyler Theunis -- we kind of have two point guards on the floor and we were able to get the ball up the court a little bit and get some transition stuff a little quicker. I think that seemed to help us a little bit.”

The Tigers starters accounted for 51 points against Oconto Falls, which provided a big boost. The team’s second leading scorer, Luke Haese, stepped up with 21 points, drained five three-pointers and was 7-for-9 from the field. He came into the game averaging 10.6 points per game. Patrick Froehlke entered the game scoring 4.3 points and tallied nine. He added five rebounds and four assists.

