Wrightstown examining legal parameters for development property combinations

WRIGHTSTOWN EXAMINING LEAGAL PARAMETERS FOR DEVELOPMENT PROPERTY COMBINATIONS

By Tom Collins

The village of Wrightstown is taking a proactive step regarding its best options as it witnesses a trend toward combining development properties for new homes in the village.

As discussed during the Dec. 20 meeting, several village properties are in demand but the village is also seeing a trend toward prospective homeowners seeking to combine what once were envisioned as smaller, smaller, zero lot line parcels into larger parcels. In some cases, three lots have been combined into two. In December, a request came to combine two zero lot line parcels in the Royal St. Patrick subdivision into one parcel.

While that spurs development and home building in the village, it creates a pair of concerns for the local tax base. One is the loss of planned assessment or hookup fees. The second is the ongoing loss of taxes for the individual parcels.

Village officials are looking at a delicate balance that encourages development but also protects the original parameters of developments including finding a way not to lose assessment fees and taxes for the properties.

Trustee Keith Wendlandt looked into the potential of the property combinations and possible homes in the Royal St. Patrick and Fox Shores developments. He estimated a possible $200,000 tax and assessment fee loss to Wrightstown if the current trends continued without changes.

"We want to see where our owners are in terms of recouping some of those tax assessments," Village Administrator Travis Coenen said. "We're trying to understand what the limits are supposed to be in terms of square footage. We're looking at all the avenues to see what can be done as a board."

The stop and start nature of the properties also has raised concerns about how to best manage the original size and appearance or covenant particulars originally envisioned for the developments. That could also be important as interest in building homes in the Royal St. Patrick and Fox Shores developments is heating up again.

This story appeared in this week’s Wrightstown Spirit.

