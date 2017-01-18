BADGER NORTHLAND HAD HUMBLE BEGINNINGS ON GREENLEAF AREA FARM

By Tom Collins

Reporter|

Editor’s note: The recent demolition of a portion of the Kaukauna municipal building and police department unveiled a Badger Northland logo on a portion of the building. That led to many reader inquiries about the history of that company. A multiple part series begins today.

Rural Brown County farmer George Bruecker had a better idea.

In the years following the Great Depression and World War II, Americans wanted to move forward from harder times. If something could be done in an easier fashion through mechanization, that meant more time on other things.

Barn cleaners were items that became popular after World War II. Earlier, they were considered an optional item and an expensive luxury for farmers. But the shift to a new, much more progressive new generation took a second look at the systems. The new generation of farmers wanted to avoid the traditional practice of stable hands, like those in the cartoon "Wizard of Id," spending a great deal of time hand-shoveling barn waste.

Bruecker created his better barn cleaner and began telling others about his new system. One who listened was Eugene Haen. They decided to build and sell some of the cleaners to a few area farmers. Their first barn cleaners were built in a farm outbuilding.

In 1947, their new Badger Farm Equipment firm took on an old cheese factory, also in rural Greenleaf. Productivity increased enough they decided to look for more space. The second building they found was in Dundas.

In this climate of change, word of the Badger barn cleaners began to spread by word of mouth. Haen noticed the competition. It was primarily regional makers like Marathon Foundry and Machine Corp. in the Wausau area. Its product was called the Crown barn cleaner.

The company sold a modest 400 cleaners a year and made inroads with many Wisconsin dairy farmers. What really caught Haen's attention wasn't the cleaner, it was their sales force. Young sales manager Vincent Rohlf assembled a strong system of dealers and distributors.

When Crown and Marathon owner E. A. Mueller developed a new fascination, he decided to move on from barn cleaners to look skyward. Mueller became involved in North Central Airlines, born in 1948 at Clintonville. The airline grew rapidly with passenger and freight services.

