EXPERA DONATES $5,000 FOR NEW SPEED BOARD

By Brian Roebke

Editor|

The owners of Expera Specialty Solutions, headquartered in Kaukauna and operating the Thilmany paper mill, think community involvement is important for their company and they came forward in a big way this week with a $5,000 donation to the Kaukauna Police Department to purchase a new speed board that’s placed in city streets, alerting drivers to their speed.

The department’s present speed board broke down and it’s cost prohibitive to repair.

“Safety in both our mills and in our community is the No. 1 priority of Expera,” explained Addie Teeters, communications manager for Expera. “We are proud to donate the much needed funds to raise awareness for speed safety both near the mill and also in the surrounding community.”

The replacement of the Island Street Bridge surface this summer created a lot of traffic on Highway 55, the main artery through the city, and unfortunately a River View Middle School student passed away following a bus accident at the intersection of Highway 55 and Second Street.

The mill acknowledges they bring a lot of traffic to the city and they’re concerned about all drivers and pedestrians.

Speed can be a problem at times and officers can’t be everywhere, but speed boards are known to slow traffic and reduce the chance for crashes and injuries.

The speed board will be used all over the community in addition to the area around the mill, particularly Island Street, located behind the middle school. It’s a small area where there’s a lot of traffic before and after school, and the mill has changed the adjusted shift changes to reduce traffic they generate at those times.

