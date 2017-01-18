GRADE A DAIRY

By Dustin Riese

Reporter|

Farming, a once dependent business in the state of Wisconsin is slowly becoming a lost art. For the Gerrits family of Greenleaf, they continue to show us just how important Dairy farming can still be in the state of Wisconsin. Tom and Mike Gerrits (brothers) are the co-owners of Country Aire Farms in Wrightstown Wisconsin. Along with sons Craig and Nick (Tom) and Jonathan and Matt (Mike) this family has continued to carry out the American farming dream.

The Gerrits’ family, owns and operates two dairy farms which equates to around 3700 cows being observed on a daily basis. This may be a large task for most, but for this family it comes with consistency as every employee on the staff is trained to know exactly how import the focus of milk quality really is and to make sure that everyone carries out those details on a daily basis. This consistency has led to this family receiving a prestigious award from the National Dairy Quality Awards group for great high quality diary goods.

This award has been around since 2004, but the Gerrits’ family never even applied to enter the completion until this past year. Not only did they receive an award, they earned the Platinum award which is the highest award one can receive for the quality of milk you produce. They joined five other farms, including three more from Wisconsin in the Platinum category.

“This is an award that has been going on since 2004,” Tom said. “Each year there is over 125 applicants that apply for this award. There are then eight-ten judges that go through and pick out the winners, or narrow it down to the finalists for each award category. They do research and vote in October of the current year and the winner is announced a month later in November. The awards are then given out in January of the next year.

Being nominated is not something you can just do if you feel like it, you actually have to get nominated by a company in order to be eligible. JR Neu (Satori Cheese Company) nominated the Country Aire Farms for this award as they have had a long and successful relationship with their dairy products going back the last eight or nine years Satori’s market is for the high end cheeses so to have a relationship with them for that long shows you not only what they think of the Country Aire product, but the quality of it as well. What exactly needs to be done in order for someone to nominate you for something so important?

“The criteria to be nominated is monitored by the Sematic Cell Content SCC,” Tom said. “It takes a year to maintain a consistent SCC count and the criteria that you need to meet is 100,000 SCC for that year. The SCC basically measures the infection count in milk during the calendar year. The lower the number the better quality the milk is so the closer you are to 100,000 the better milk you will have.”

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Wrightstown Spirit.

Subscriptions are free to requesters –

call us at 759-2000 to sign up.