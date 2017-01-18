LETTER TO CHARLES GRIGNON REVEALS INTERESTING HISTORICAL PERSONALITIES

By Tom Collins

Reporter|

In 1845, the large Wisconsin territory was changing. No longer a frontier, it was quickly preparing for statehood as was the neighboring Iowa territory.

Enterprising people were envisioning progress and growth. It made sense that one brother-in-law offered advice to his sister's husband in a letter offered to us by Helen Van Epern of the Town of Kaukauna Historical Society.

The letter from John Meade discusses the creation of a road from Kaukauna to what is referred to as "the lake," most likely, Lake Winnebago.

Meade attempted to alert his brother regarding the pending visit of three people commissioned to choose a road direction from Kaukauna, then referred to as Kaukaulin.

The commissioners appointed to the project were David Johnson, Seth Rus, and William Dickinson.

"With the exception of Dickinson, they are not very competent for such business," Meade told Grignon.

Dickinson was a general who first came to the Green Bay area in the 1810s. When his home at the Shanty Town portion of Green Bay burned, he moved to De Pere. He began construction of a large home some said resembled a castle. It was nicknamed "Dickinson's Folly" during that time.

In fact, the historical American Sketch Book relates that when Dr. A. B. Williams traveled through De Pere, on his way from Illinois to Green Bay, he asked what fool ruined himself by building a castle there. The Vermont-born Dickinson admitted it was his home.

Dickinson became an important person in De Pere, partnering with others in business and helping to create the first water-powered dam there. The company was called the Fox River Hydraulic Company. He also pioneered both what is the current Highway G west of the city and Dickinson Road on the east side.

"The road commissioners will leave here on Monday next for Kaukaulin to survey, locate and estimate the expense of constructing the road from the foot of the rapids to the lake," Meade wrote.

Politics and influence were no strangers, even in pre-statehood Wisconsin territory. Meade mentioned the importance of the three commissioners and their work.

"All are favorable to your side of the river," Meade told Grignon.

The connection between Kaukauna and Lake Winnebago shouldn't be confused with the Military Road, which was created 10 years earlier, in 1835. It likely is related to a second road.

In addition to the three commissioners, Meade added mentions of people named Wilcox and Ellis.

"[He] is authorized by resolution to attend with commissioners and aid them with both the locating and estimating the cost and also to employ Mr. Ellis as surveyor," Meade wrote.

Wilcox is likely Randall Wilcox, president of the De Pere hydraulic dam company with Wilkinson, Morgan L. Martin, A. H. Arndt and Dickinson. The company headquarters is today's White Pillars Museum and historical research center in De Pere. Wilcox became De Pere's first mayor.

Surveyor Ellis is Albert Galatin Ellis, originally from Verona, N. Y. He was an Episcopal missionary who came from New York state to Wisconsin with the Oneida people, then became interested in land surveying.

