TIGERS HIT 16 THREES IN WIN OVER MARINETTE

By Dennis Wilson

The old saying goes, “You live by the sword, you die by the sword.”

You can change the word ‘sword’ to the words ‘three pointer’ and you could very well be talking about the Wrightstown Tigers boys’ basketball team.

For the second game in a row, the Tigers of head coach Cory Haese drained double digit threes and held on for a 79-73 Northeastern Conference win over the visiting Marinette Marines.

As a matter of fact, they were so proficient from beyond the arc that they had nearly twice as many three-point field goals (16) as they did two-point field goals.

“We have got two shooting guns in our gym,” Haese said. “The Wrightstown Full Court Club helped sponsored those, and we talk all the time about how we want to shoot gun threes. Those are inside out threes and we get a lot of reps on them all summer. Kids are coming in on their own. And we had open threes. We got a lot of kids that can make threes.”

The one thing that made Haese particularly happy was the fact that while his charges only had seven turnovers, the had 20 assists.

Leading the way for the Tigers (3-3 Northeastern Conference, 6-4 overall) was a three-headed monster of Luke Haese, Mayson Hazaert, James Hansen. Haese lead all scorers with 19 points, while Hazaert and Hansen poured in 17 each. Haese and Hazaert combined to go 10-12 from three-point land, with each player draining five each.

“The way we scouted them, they don’t normally shoot that well,” said Marinette head coach Nick Semenas. “That is what good teams do. They are very well coached, and all the credit goes to them. Our plan was to make them be outside; score from outside. And that is what they did. They beat us that way.”

