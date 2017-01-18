VANDE WETTERING ENJOYING JOB WITH BIG 10 CONFERENCE

By Brian Roebke

Editor|

After spending six years working with the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team, Kaukauna native Marc Vande Wettering took another step in his career ladder when he was hired as assistant director of basketball and football operations for the Big 10 Conference.

The job involves work similar to what he did in Madison, where he was a student manager for two years, head manager for one year, and assistant director of basketball operations for two years.

“Now I’m doing it at the conference level, so I’m doing it for 14 teams as opposed to just one,” he said.

That work includes travel planning, working with hotels, event operations, working with facilities, and making sure everything goes well.

“It’s interesting going from having one team to pull for and all of a sudden having 14 teams and a ton of sports to follow,” he said.

Some of them include teams he was rooting against all winter long when he was in the inner circle of the Badgers basketball team.

“There are definitely those rivalries that you have to put aside,” he said.

That tested early in his tenure when the Wisconsin football team won the conference’s west division and qualified for the Big 10 championship.

Everybody at the Big 10 office in Chicago knows where he came from and where his heart is. “They know I’m not pulling for anybody but I wouldn’t be upset if Wisconsin won,” said the son of Jeff and Kathy Vande Wettering.

For the Big 10 championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium, Vande Wettering monitored the sideline and make sure only the people in the bench area were those that should have been.

As soon as the Badgers clinched a spot in the game, everyone in the office knew Vande Wettering would be on the Wisconsin side of the field.

The week after the football championship, he switched to basketball mode, preparing for the tournament that will be held in March in Washington, D.C.

A lot of the work that was done for football is done for basketball, just a different sport in a different city. The difference between football and basketball is two teams playing one game versus 14 teams playing 13 games over five days.

He knows that will be a grueling experience but not a whole lot different than what he did with the Badgers, where he rarely had a day off, especially during the season.

And if that isn’t enough, he’s working at the women’s tournament the week before and the men’s hockey tournament the week after.

Some of co-workers are concerned about that but he has plenty of experience living in hotels, especially with the Badgers qualifying for the past two Final Fours.

“For the conference office it’s very odd to travel that much,” he said.

