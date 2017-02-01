BADGER NORTHLAND OF KAUKAUNA TOUCHED SEVERAL COMPANIES DURING ITS TIME

By Tom Collins|

Few manufacturers are as interconnected as agricultural products firms. The history of the various firms shows a genealogy of closely-related product makers over more than 150 years, in some cases.

Badger Northland was able to influence five entities, including at least four companies during its brief life span, from 1946 through 1997. Two of those companies had longer, richer histories than Badger Northland while two newer companies were directly influenced by Badger Northland.

That fifth entity was the City of Kaukauna which was able to take on the Badger Northland manufacturing site on Second Street beginning in 1973 when the company moved into a new plant on Highway OO.

Now in the process of being remodeled, the old Badger Northland plant, known as the Kaukauna Municipal Building to at least one generation, still houses the city's police and fire departments.

The Badger Northland business genealogy does not include Northland Engineering of Kaukauna which the young Badger company purchased in 1950 when it moved from Dundas to Kaukauna.

In 1962, Badger Northland purchased the Algoma Foundry and Machinery Company which dated back more than 80 years when it began making early horse-drawn equipment in the 19th century.

In his well-researched 1995 story published in Chad Elmore's former Belt Pulley magazine, writer Brian Wayne Wells described the Algoma Foundry and Machine Company's history. It began in 1883 with brothers Adolf and Anton Hamacek making various implements and electric light generators for farmers.

In 1891, Adolf moved to Sturgeon Bay and Anton partnered with Kewaunee residents Joseph Wodsedalek and August Ziemer to form a new company.

About that time, William D. Hoard, publisher of the influential Hoard's Dairyman, began his campaign supporting silage cutting and storage in silos. We take that for granted today but Hoard's late 19th century drive was something of a reform in dairy farming.

Previous storage methods failed to remove moisture. The stored fodder often fermented or spoiled. Because of those problems, many farmers believed stored fodder would ruin the cow's digestive system.

Algoma employee Joseph Sticka tinkered with his version of a stationary forage harvester. At first, he attempted to produce it on his own, then convinced Algoma Foundry and Machine to make it. That also led to forage blowers and various feed grinders. The Algoma and OK-brand products encouraged farmers to build silos and to make silo loading and unloading equipment part of their farming efforts.

In the 1920s, hard times in the agricultural sphere foreshadowed the Great Depression later in the decade. That meant changes and regrouping for Algoma Foundry and Machine Company. A wealthy new shareholder named M. W. Perry became a major stockholder in the company.

As they grew their network, Algoma hired E . J. Albro, former farm product manager for Montomery Ward. Through Albro's contacts, Algoma was able to shift some production to the national Montgomery Ward sales system.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Times-Villager.

Copies are sold at our office (1900 Crooks Avenue, Kaukauna)

and the following locations:

Walgreens in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Piggly Wiggly in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Express Convenience Center, Kaukauna

Kwik Trip, Kimberly

DJ’s Convenience, Kaukauna

NEW SUBSCRIBERS call us at 759-2000

and ask for an introductory $20 off deal!