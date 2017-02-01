CARRYING OUT GOD'S WORD FOR OTHERS ABROAD

By Dustin Riese

Reporter|

Being part of a church has a different meaning for everyone. Some people go to Mass every Sunday, some give back to their community, but the Alleluia Lutheran Church of Wrightstown is going far and between to preach the message of God to others who need it. Alleluia Lutheran is teaming up with Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brookfield to embark on a unique journey as they will travel to Uganda from April 20 through May 6 to spread God’s word in a variety of ways over that time period. Pastor Aaron Hutton and Anja Andres are just two of the five people who volunteered to go on this journey and both gave a short summary of what they expect to accomplish when they begin this incredible journey.

“We are joining Immanuel Lutheran Church for this incredible opportunity,” Andres said. “They have done this for several years now and have had great success. I am happy to be a part of their next chapter.”

Pastor Hutton gave more of a summary of what has happened and what they will continue to be doing once they arrive to Uganda in late April.

“Over the years they have built five churches in southwest Uganda,” Hutton said. “This year, the very first school in southwest Uganda is being built. The program that has built this project is based out of St. Louis and it’s called Hearts and Hope. They have worked with a couple different congregations in America helping establish schools and churches in the Ginga area which is located in the Northeast part of the country closer to Kenya. This will be the first school being established in the Southwest part of the region so that will be a good thing to be a part of.”

With Africa being a continent known for poor education, this experience will change the lives of not only those in Uganda, but the ones who are on this journey as well. Why was Uganda chosen as the ultimate destination for this journey you wonder? Well it all started with people in the community wondering if there were any international trips that were coming up, so Alleluia then contacted Immanuel and that is how this trip came about.

“It all started with a community member who contacted us wanting to know if there were any international mission trips,” Andres said. “We had some connections with Immanuel and we asked if we could join in on their trip. It is a new experience for us so why not try it.”

“The funny thing is that it didn’t even come about through our church, but instead the community brought it forward,” Hutton said. “They came in and talked with us about going on a trip to Africa. We told them we would take some time to look into it and see what we could do and here we are now on the verge of going on this trip.”

This story appeared in this week’s Wrightstown Spirit.

