JANSEN EARNS SECOND NATIONAL BOARD CERTIFICATION

By Brian Roebke

Editor|

Kelly Jansen, a Kimberly Area School District teacher certified in mathematics/early adolescence, is one of75 Wisconsin educators who renewed their national certification this year, considered the gold standard in teacher certification.

One of Wisconsin’s 945 active National Board Certified Teachers, she is a math resource teacher at Kimberly High School.

“Kids come to me but I will help all kinds of kids,” she said. “I work with other teachers kids now to make sure they are more successful in class.”

Sometimes she works with kids online, in their own classrooms, or small groups.

“I commend our board certified Wisconsin teachers for their dedication to their profession and their students,” State Superintendent Tony Evers said in a press release. “Achieving or renewing national certification is a demanding process that requires teachers to demonstrate their subject matter knowledge, instructional excellence, and commitment to the profession.”

All educators can attempt national board certification if they have a baccalaureate degree and three years of classroom experience in either a public or private school.

The National Board for Professional Teaching Standard’s founding mission is to advance the quality of teaching and learning through rigorous standards for what accomplished teachers should know and be able to do, a national voluntary system for certifying teachers who meet those standards, and related education reforms to integrate national board certification in American education and to capitalize on the expertise of National Board Certified Teachers.

The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards consists of five core propositions.

“They’re the five driving principles of all education,” Jansen said.

• Teachers are committed to students and their learning

• Teachers know the subjects they teach and how to teach those subjects to students

• Teachers are responsible for managing and monitoring student learning

• Teachers think systematically about their practice and learn from experience

• Teachers are members of learning communities

“I need to think more globally about my role in teaching, it’s not just I just close my door and I do my thing,” she said.

Within those five principles, the board requires four different components or areas that teachers need to show proficiency in: content knowledge, differentiation of instruction, teaching practice and classroom environment, and effective and reflective practitioner.

Jansen has to prove to a very high level that she is actually meeting the needs of kids, including videotaping herself teaching.

“It’s very real world,” she said. “When I send in this videotape, the board is looking for certain standards.”

