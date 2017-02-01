Kaukauna jumps on Madison East early to earn 22-point victory

KAUKAUNA JUMPS ON MADISON EAST EARLY TO EAN 22-POINT VICTORY

By Brian Roebke

Editor|

The Kaukauna boys basketball program has an excellent winning percentage in non-conference games over the years and the Madison East Purgolders were the program’s latest victim Monday night at Kaukauna High School when the Ghosts struck early and often in a 91-69 victory Monday evening at KHS.

The game was a makeup game for the cancellation of the Kwik Trip Klassic in December, and the first game the Ghosts played after learning that senior captain Adam Smith will not play again this season after rebreaking his foot Saturday evening.

Kaukauna hasn’t gotten off to good starts in most games this season but turned that wasn’t the case Monday.

“It certainly has been a little overdue,” coach Mike Schalow said. “I thought tonight we played with some good energy to start out, I thought we did a nice job defensively not only at the beginning of the game but throughout the game of taking away their one-two punch of Keshawn Justice and Steve Wooten.”

Dylan Kurey, Jordan McCabe, and Bailey McDaniel gave Kaukauna a 6-0 lead. After Justice, a sophomore, went 4-for-4 from the line, the Ghosts hit on the next 10 points, leading to a Purgolders timeout.

Justice, being recruited by several NCAA Division 1 colleges and coming into the game averaging 17.9 points, did not score again. Wooten finished with six.

When the Ghosts built the lead to 34-14 the only remaining question was what the final margin of victory would be.

Schalow liked the defensive job the Ghosts did on Madison’s East’s scorers and forcing other players to take some shots.

“I think we got them standing on the offensive end because part of our scheme was to take away their quickness and their ability to get to the rim,” Schalow said.

Some of East’s players took advantage but not enough to keep up with the Ghosts. Earl Lewis, averaging 4.2 points per game, exploded for 19 points, including five threes.

“On the offensive end, we really moved it well and got a lot of people involved and shared the ball well,”

