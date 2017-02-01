LITTLE CHUTE VILLAGE BOARD HEARS MORE INFORMATION ABOUT POTENTIAL DIAMOND CLUB BUILDING

By Tom Collins

Reporter|

The potential for a joint village and Little Chute Diamond Club venture regarding an indoor practice facility became clearer with some questions answered at the Jan. 25 meeting but some additional concerns may need more time and attention.

Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Adam Breest offered some additional financial information regarding the potential metal building and its location.

Breest offered a suggested layout for the 7.200-sq. ft. building. Both the diagram and the square footage calculations show the village portion is approximately one-third of the structure or 2,145 sq. ft. while the Diamond Club's portion is just more than 5,000 sq. ft.

The village plans to lease its portion of the structure in a range from $6 to $8 per square foot or from $12,870 to $17,160. In turn, the club plans to lease the park land space for $1 per year over the lifetime of the structure. That is currently estimated to be a 25-year window.

The intent is to have the building paid off in a 10-year window, then to work on a longer term maintenance arrangement.

For its part, the Diamond Club intends to commit 75 percent of its annual fundraising efforts into paying for the building.

The village intends to rent its portion of the potential facility to the public. Breest projected a conservative estimate that showed a potential income of $7,800 per year from facility rental. He suggested

that may be a conservative figure in comparison to the demand for such facilities.

Breest suggested the potential new park programs that could be offered in the new indoor structure would help the village eventually break even in terms of costs. Based on his estimate of $7,800 in rental fees, that would mean generating program fees in a range of between $5,000 and approximately $9.400 per year, depending on the final village leasing costs per square foot.

Breest also said the park planning committee met and discussed the potential new building. They unanimously recommended the joint venture between the Diamond Club and the village.

"As long as the project does not take away from other park projects or the park plan, we recommend the building for Van Lieshout Park," was their official statement.

The planning body chose one of two available Van Lieshout Park footprints for the facility. In this case, it is a parcel next to the baseball field's third base side. It would replace an outdoor batting cage. That is not a loss since the Diamond Club's new facility plan calls for indoor batting cages.

Legion Park also was considered for the potential indoor facility. But installation there would mean changes to an already approved baseball park expansion plan as well as costs for moving the skate park.

Another complication at Legion Park is the available parking. Both residents and the police and fire departments have expressed concern about public parking in that vicinity. Adding the indoor facility nearby would likely only increase that pressure on parking.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Times-Villager.

Copies are sold at our office (1900 Crooks Avenue, Kaukauna)

and the following locations:

Walgreens in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Piggly Wiggly in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Express Convenience Center, Kaukauna

Kwik Trip, Kimberly

DJ’s Convenience, Kaukauna

NEW SUBSCRIBERS call us at 759-2000

and ask for an introductory $20 off deal!