ONE TEACHER'S PASSION IS INSPIRING YOUNG STUDENTS TO REACH POTENTIAL

By Dustin Riese

Reporter|

Teaching is a profession that takes dedication, patience and a passion like non-other. It takes a passion of loving not only children, but kids of all ages as education covers a long period of everyone’s life. For Mrs. Ashley Post, Special Education teacher at Wrightstown Elementary School, teaching is a passion that she believes has been her calling for if she can remember.

“I have always had that spark in me to want to help kids out,” Post said. “I have always wanted to not only help them to reach their maximum potential, but I want them to have a safe place to come as well. I want the kids to be able to come and talk to me whenever they need something. That relationship is the key to being a great teacher.”

Being a teacher especially at the Elementary school level can be very challenging as there is so many different aged kids you are dealing with daily. The rewards however, over weigh the challenges as seeing how much a student grows over a certain period is something one can only describe once they experience it. That is one part of the job that Post enjoys the most. She loves seeing these kids reach their potential and just can’t wait to watch them grown into great individuals.

“Watching these kids grow and to see the progress they make from when they start to when they leave here has always been a lifelong passion of mine,” she said. “Building the trust and the sense of being a safe place in my room is the biggest way that I can help them reach their potential. Without kids feeling safe and comfortable with you I don’t believe you can achieve the academic relationship you are seeking to build with them. The more that they trust you, the more they will open to you and please you.”

Post has had an incredible journey getting to where she is today going from teaching at higher level grades to being an elementary school teacher where she is today. After teaching kindergarten, last year, Post took on a new chapter this season by becoming the Special Education teach at Wrightstown Elementary school. She likes to think of this as a blessing in disguise as she calls her new position the true calling that she is truly meant to do.

