GIGOT CHOOSES SECOND CITY OVER MEDICAL OR BUSINESS CAREERS

The middle child of Pam and Jim Gigot, Grant Gigot was always into singing, dancing, and acting, but as valedictorian of his Wrightstown High School 2010 class, it was always just assumed that he would go into medicine or business. Gigot fully intended to go into medicine and even traveled to Nicaragua on a medical mission during a 2011 winter break from UW-Madison. After spending his junior year abroad at Complutense University of Madrid, he changed his mind. While in Spain, Gigot participated in several plays – in Spanish.

To finish in four years, he switched his major to Spanish and in May 2014, returned to Wrightstown to contemplate his future. He worked some odd jobs, saved his money, and decided to pursue acting and improve. After Googling comedians on TV whose work he enjoyed, he found many of them shared something in common. They had all trained at The Second City comedy club.

So, he found an apartment on Craig’s List, signed up for classes at Second City, and on Jan. 1, 2015, he moved to Chicago. Right off the bat, he found a job walking dogs, and then another one at Check Republic. Not happy with the work atmosphere, he talked to some of his classmates and one of them found him a position at Second City in the training center where Gigot says there are anywhere between 1,000 and 2,000 students enrolled in a variety of classes. Currently, his title for his day job is assistant student services manager. He helps advise students and get them enrolled.

Only three months after starting at Second City, they experienced a fire that destroyed the offices, but spared the two main theatres. Gigot, who was in the building at the time, says they were able to get everyone evacuated and no one was hurt. They moved the offices to a temporary location for a couple of months and the shows went on.

