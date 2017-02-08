JRG STUDENTS LEARN HOW TO TREAT PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

By Brian Roebke

Editor|

While there aren’t currently any hard of hearing or blind students at J.R. Gerritts Middle School in Kimberly this school, students will one day come cross people in life that have these disabilities.

How do most people treat these people with disabilities?

Eighth grade students who are members of the school’s safe school ambassadors participated in a social experiment Wednesday to see what happens when people come across others with disabilities.

Five students walked the hallways and went to lunch with glasses on, making them unable to see, and four students could not speak all day.

The results were interesting.

After being in school for three hours unable to see, Kailey Krzoska heard a lot of people saying things because she was obviously different that day.

How did that feel?

“I feel like I’m trapped,” she said. “I don’t know where to go.”

While she had the assistance of Becca Sesto guiding her along, she noticed something in herself, being able to compensate for her lack of sight with an increased sense of hearing.

“I noticed some kids being nice to each other and I noticed when things weren’t necessarily going right in the classroom,” she said. “Like when someone else wasn’t being nice to someone else.”

The school had four slogans during the week:

Ctrl + Alt + Delete Kindness is a language the deaf can hear and the blind can see. Be a leader. Don’t make others feel like a millimeter. Wouldn’t it be cool if mistreatment was out of school?

“If we’re really truly checking on, ‘Kindness is a language the deaf can hear and the blind can see,' we’re actually checking to see if that’s true by finding out how our kids are being treated,” said school counselor Tim Handrich.

The school has about 70 students in the safe school ambassador group, and just the eighth graders participated in Wednesday’s experiment. Students took off their “blinders” when they were in classrooms.

This story appeared in this week's Times-Villager.

