Reading tutors making a difference at Sunrise Elementary

READING TUTORS MAKING A DIFFERENCE AT SUNRISE ELEMNTARY

By Jan Sommerfeld

Special to the Times-Villager|

Super heroes come in many different shapes, sizes and colors and one teacher in Kimberly defines them as her volunteer reading tutors.

Mary Wydeven, who teaches first grade at Sunrise Elementary, has been working with volunteers with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program 55+ Volunteer Program for 15 years. RSVP is sponsored by the Volunteer Center of East Central Wisconsin. Tutoring is part of Project Young Minds, an RSVP program designed to enrich the lives of youth by using the time and talents of adult volunteers. That means every Monday volunteers arrive at the school library to tutor her students in reading.

“It means that every child gets to be treated specially,” Wydeven said. “They get to read books that they love. They get to talk about their books. They get to be an independent problem solver with every book they read. It’s a beautiful partnership.”

Among the RSVP volunteers is Mary McClure. The Kimberly resident has been tutoring for 17 years, beginning at Westside Elementary.

“I was a teacher and I miss children,” she said. “I miss working with children.”

She tutors three students for 30 minutes each, beginning at 8:30 a.m. On a recent Monday, she was helping first-grader Jeremiah Moua sound out words in the book, “The Best Hat.” Since it was a new book for Moua, McClure paged through it first so they could look at the pictures to get an idea of what the story was about. She also pointed out the more difficult words so he could get familiar with them.

After students finish reading their book, McClure asks them to tell her what the story was about to make sure they retained what they read. If they have time, they practice a word list called Word Wave comprised of words the students should know. The words are printed on a sheet of paper, forming a wave design.

