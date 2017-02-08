SPARTANS SHOW KIMBERLY WHO THE BEST IS

By Dustin Riese

Reporter|

Not too often during a high school season do you have the No.1 and NO.2 ranked teams in the state play this late in the season. Even more remarkable is when both of those teams hail from the same conference. That was exactly the case Tuesday night in Kimberly. With this being one of the most anticipated matchups in the entire state this season, there was no doubt this was going to be a state like atmosphere. When the dust settled and emotions disappeared there was only one team left standing who could clearly claim they are the best in the FVA and the state of Wisconsin. That team was Oshkosh North (15-0 11-0) handing Kimberly their first loss (13-1 9-1) 68-56 to take control of the conference race. Coach Lucky Wurtz knew this was going to be a tough matchup, but thought his team played well.

“Oshkosh North is a great team and that is why they are No. 1,” Wurtz said. “Early on in the game I don’t think we came out as aggressive as we needed too. Both teams were missing shots early on, but we didn’t attack the way we normally do in the first half. The biggest difference in the game for me is the turnover part of it. We only turned the ball over ten times, but they made us pay for all of them. We were only able to force three turnovers on them and when a team only turns the ball over ten times they are going to be hard to beat especially when they are as good as North is.”

After being down 26-20 at the break, Kimberly came out with a different mindset in the second half as they went back to that aggressive offense that everyone has been accustomed to see from them. Danny Vanden Boom came out on fire knocking down two straight threes to tie the game up at 26 apiece. After a Shane Wissink three put north back up by three, Will Chevalier answered with a beautiful spin move in the post for the and one bucket to tie the game once again. Vanden Boom followed that up with an offensive rebound put back to give Kimberly the 31-29 lead, their first lead since 8-7 early on in the first half. Vanden Boom finished with a team high 19 points as his recent stretch of solid play continued.

