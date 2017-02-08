WRIGHTSTOWN DANCE TEAM PLACES AT STATE

The Wrightstown Dance Team continued their success at the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches state dance competition Saturday at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse. The girls took fifth place in Division 4 pom and sixth place in Division 2 jazz.

