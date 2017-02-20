KAUKAUNA SEEKS TO IMPROVE AND EXPAND CITY TRAILS IN A PAIR OF PHASES

By Tom Collins

Reporter|

If plans, grants and timing all works in harmony, it will be easier for Kaukauna area residents and visitors to walk, run and use bicycles to get around the city using trails.

One particular phase of the two-pronged trail development will help students in the southeastern portion of the city get to Kaukauna High School and to other activities as well as to places like the swimming pool and summer recreational activities.

The phased trail improvements were described by City Planner Bob Jakel using an easel that faced the council chamber dais. Portions of the trail, especially in the city, likely will use local funding but possible connections at either the school or regional level may also introduce other funding sources.

That’s because some of the expanded trails include connections with regional trails in Outagamie and Winnebago counties and may also connect with future Brown County trails.

Those connections may make state and federal funding a possibility and also interest groups like the Fox Cities Greenway body, a proponent of trail connections and a potential source for grants.

The first phase of the trail project eyes upgrading the downtown trail network and extending a formal trail along the former railroad corridor. That trail, in turn, may connect via the proposed bridge/boardwalk connection over the Fox River to Heesakker and Island parks at Little Chute.

Phase one also includes a trail connection between Loderbauer and Haas roads. That extension plus a second phase connection with Kavanaugh Road are viewed as positive elements for student safety.

“It is very important we get these kids off CE and on an extended trail network,” Jakel said.

“It’s 45 to 50 mph in there and you have a lot of kids walking or on bikes,” Alderman Tim Roehrig agreed. “I’m happy to see this. Let’s do phase two as soon as possible.”

While the first phase is seen as being completed by 2018 and is under city control, the second phase needs some property acquisition via the state DOT procedures. Jakel said that process is lengthy. He cautioned the second phase might have a longer and uncertain timeline.

The second phase offers the potential for a new trail connection with Brown County, according to Jakel . That’s because of a future construction project along Highway ZZ from the 1000 Islands area to Wrightstown.

A short portion of the current ZZ, adjacent to the east side of 1000 Islands, is scheduled to be vacated during the reconstruction. The reconstructed Highway ZZ is to be diverted down a section of Haas Road to Highway Z.

Jakel said one concept is to introduce a shoulder for bicycles along the reconstructed county highway. That would introduce the possibility of connecting the city’s portion of the Haas Road trail with the new Highway ZZ connection.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Times-Villager.

Copies are sold at our office (1900 Crooks Avenue, Kaukauna)

and the following locations:

Walgreens in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Piggly Wiggly in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Express Convenience Center, Kaukauna

Kwik Trip, Kimberly

DJ’s Convenience, Kaukauna

NEW SUBSCRIBERS call us at 759-2000

and ask for an introductory $20 off deal!