KIMBERLY BOYS DOMINATE KAUKAUNA

By Brian Roebke

Editor|

There were no “overrated” chants Tuesday evening at Kimberly High School.

The state’s Division 1, No. 2 ranked Papermakers hosted the defending WIAA Division 2 state champions from Kaukauna following a three-point Kimberly win in early January.

The rematch was nothing like the first meeting, with Kimberly thoroughly dominating Kaukauna 80-54.

It was the case of one team playing extremely well, living up to their high ranking, and another playing very poorly.

“We just played well tonight on both sides of the ball,” Kimberly coach Lucky Wurtz said. “We are taking things one game at a time, but Kaukauna is our rival and our kids know that so they tend to be more amped for these games. Rivals are a big deal so I know these kids get excited for these games.”

The Ghosts scripted a few of the early possessions that turned out to be very effective, getting them out to a 7-0 lead. Kimberly then played the way Schalow has seen them play, scoring the next eight points to take the lead. After Kaukauna’s Jordan McCabe scored to make it 9-8, the Papermakers scored another eight and continued to extend its lead throughout the first half.

“They’re very efficient on the offensive end, they had good balance both inside the outside, and they played great defense and challenged things and made it tough on us,” Schalow said.

“The key moment in the game for me was the way we responded from their 7-0 start,” Wurtz said. “I thought about calling a timeout, but decided to let the players try to play through that. It may not have been the wisest decision on my part, but it worked. You can’t afford to fall behind a team that good so early and for the kids to keep chugging along and battling through that run was a huge key for us.”

In the first meeting between the teams, McCabe scored 46 of Kaukauna’s 63 points and Kimberly didn’t want that to happen again.

