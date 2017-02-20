TRUSTEES HEAR POSITIVE RESULTS REGARDING VILLAGE ENGINEERING IN LITTLE CHUTE

By Tom Collins

Reporter|



A vision to do more engineering in house that was originally proposed and approved at least five years ago seems to be producing expected positive results and dollar savings for the Village of Little Chute.

Village Engineer Chris Murawski introduced new engineering team member Kurt Geiger and they shared work already done on the Harvest Trail road construction project.

The results show the advantages of the expanded internal village department and cost savings from not having to partner with an outside design firm.

Murawski said the village department expects to shepherd the Harvest Trail project from the current initial design phase to paying project vendors without calling on outside firms to provide assistance.

Geiger, who began work with the village Jan. 23 after several years of work in civil engineering with the City of Fond du Lac offered trustees examples of the capabilities of design work on Harvest Trail. He showed examples of street cross sections.

Using modern programming tools, calculations can be made regarding fill levels, driveway apron grades and even the amount of concrete needed for project portions.

The designs also serve as reports that help calculate overall project cost estimates. The work is highly accurate and also helps the village make a transition from paper-based record keeping to digitization. Those records can be easily accessed and used for various reporting needs.

Murawski credited the work of engineering department veterans Tim Paulson and Mike McClone with enhancing the information gathering processes. He formally congratulated Geiger’s progress and noted the plans should be completed by March.

The 45-minute engineering department report and discussion followed a 45-minute presentation regarding storm water. That story is being published separately.

This story appeared in this week’s Times-Villager.

