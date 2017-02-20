WRIGHTSTOWN HOSTS NEC FORENSICS MEET

Wrightstown High School hosted the North Eastern Conference forensics tournament on Monday, Feb. 6. The tournament was the second competition of the year for the team. Overall, Wrightstown finished second to Waupaca in the nine school tournament by a narrow 254-266 margin.

Top performers for the evening included Conner Fox, finishing in first place in extemporaneous speaking; Mark Diny, second place in four minute speaking; Chloe Crossman, first place in four-minute speaking; Grant Mathu, second place in moments in history; Grace Nemecek, second place in oratory; Raelia Pennenberg and Megan Leick tied with Sam Rodriguez and Savannah Murton for first place in play acting; Robin Schroeder, first place in storytelling; and Caden Berry, second place in solo acting humorous.

Additionally, Alesia Meulemans, Breanna Stanley, and Morgan Diedrick received a top rating in each of their three rounds of competition and placed first overall in group interpretation.

The team is coached by Dave Winkler and assistant Aimee Herrick. The team’s next competition is Saturday at the Kaukauna Forensics Tournament.

