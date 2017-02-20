WRIGHTSTOWN SENDS SIX WRESTLERS TO SECTIONAL COMPETITION

By Brian Roebke

Editor|

DENMARK — ABC Sports popularized the saying, “The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat,” during the long-running sports anthology show from the 1960s through the 1990s.

That saying is very appropriate to describe the WIAA Division 2 sectional wrestling meet held Saturday at Denmark High School.

Four Wrightstown wrestlers experienced the thrill of victory, winning their weight brackets, and two more survived another week. For the rest of the Tigers, it was the agony of defeat.

Ben Durocher (132), Ben Klister (160), Bryce Herlache (182), and Matthew Van Eperen (195) won their respective weight classes, while Derick Bader (126) and Matthew Maitland (138) finished second.

The top two wrestlers at regionals advance to the sectional competition, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Seymour High School.

As a team, Luxemburg-Casco won the regional, regularly known as one of the toughest in the state, with 275.5 points, while the Tigers were second with 216. Denmark was third with 199.5, Two Rivers was fourth with 195, Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol was fifth with 82, and Manitowoc Lutheran/Roncalli was sixth with 20 points.

At the conclusion of the meet, Wrightstown Coach Matt Klister acknowledged the one-point and overtime losses in the wrestlebacks were tough but he was proud of the way his wrestlers battled.

“They really came through with six guys qualifying, we got three guys that are alternates that took third place, so I’m really proud of our kids,” he said. “They left it all on the mat.”

Wrightstown had some wrestlers working off their back during their matches but kept wrestling and came back to win matches in the third period.

“That’s all you can ask for from your kids,” he said. “Those kids who lost closes were in the position to win the matches and didn’t quite get the takedowns, but we’ve got to get to that position a little earlier, or don’t take a match to overtime.”

He’s as proud of Walker VandeHey, who lost his wrestleback at 120 lbs. to Reece Woracheck of L-C in sudden victory, and Ben Rosera, who lost the 152-lb. wrestleback 1-0 to Jedd Shefchik of Denmark, as any of his guys.

