ACADEMIC AND CAREER PLANNING IN FOCUS IN WRIGHTSTOWN SCHOOLS

By Brian Roebke

Editor|

Director of Student Services Caroline Mihalski told members of the Wrightstown school board last week that efforts for students to plan their future are in place.

The Academic and Career Planning program is a student-driven, adult-supported process that begins in sixth grade and continues until graduation.

Students create and cultivate their own unique and information-based visions for post-secondary success.

This is done because state law says every school board shall provide access to an education for employment program.

“It’s not just channeling every student to go to a four-year college because that’s not right for everyone,” Mihalski said.

The ACP program empowers all students to travel the road to adulthood through education and training to careers.

This program helps students explore career interests early, potentially saving them a lot of money that could be spent studying a program they ultimately decide isn’t for them.

Middle school counselor Angela Ederer said students start exploring career clusters as early as fourth grade, something they love.

“We also go into assignments researching careers in those clusters,” she said. “They can get a different exposure to what’s out there.”

Fifth-grade students keep a reflection journal and later present information to their class. Not only does that student learn about a career, but the 26 other students in their class learn about that career.

In sixth grade, they take a career assessment, giving them a list of careers they might be good at.

They also make a Google Slides presentation and present a career they have passion for to their classmates.

A learning style inventory helps them find how they learn best to study careers.

While in seventh grade, they review what they did in sixth grade and do a reflection piece, journaling why they’re choosing their careers and make connections with their strengths and personalities.

There are plenty of activities in eighth grade. They do a career research paper for language arts and do a career interview with somebody in the field they have passion about.

“That’s where they get a lot of information from,” Ederer said.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Wrightstown Spirit.

Subscriptions are free to requesters –

call us at 759-2000 to sign up.