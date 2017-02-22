LITTLE CHUTE STUNS FREEDOM AS THEY SWEEP THE SEASON MATCHUPS

By Dustin Riese

Reporter|

Tuesday night at Little Chute High School was exactly what every school rivalry game should be about. On one side you had the No. 4 ranked Freedom Irish who, with a win, would set themselves up with a first place matchup on Friday night. On the other side you had an up and coming Little Chute team that already beat the Irish once this season.

After being dominated the entire first half, Freedom clawed their way back into the game to trail by only a point with just over 20 seconds to play. Freedom called a timeout to draw up a play and when called upon, Brooke Garrett took a contested three earning three shots at the line. After hitting the first two her third attempt hit the front of the rim and bounced toward the crowd. After both teams fought for the rebound, it was Little Chute freshman Katie Joten who corralled the loose ball with five seconds to go and headed to the line for two free throw attempts with a chance to really make things difficult. After she missed her first one long, Joten went back to the line with confidence and shot her second attempt. It rimmed out and Freedom grabbed the rebound and was off and running. Garrett raced the entire length of the floor with Amanda Battle guarding her the whole way. Garrett was able to get inside for the last second shot, but her layup attempt was missed long and Little Chute was able to upset and sweep the Irish 46-45 to end Freedom’s NEC title hopes. Head coach Rachel Hermus could not have been prouder of her team’s effort on the night.

“Our last two games we have been preaching mental toughness,” Hermus said. “That has been a big weakness for us lately especially during the previous two losses we had against Denmark and Casco. We would get down and just felt sorry for ourselves. Now we are not feeling sorry for ourselves and we are learning to be mentally tough and I thought they just played extremely hard tonight. They showed their toughness the second half when Freedom went on that 13-2 run to get the lead to just two points, but they trusted their defense and began to make stops and we were able to hold them off and come out on top.”

