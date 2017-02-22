MEREDITH LOOKING TO COMPETE INTERNATIONALLY IN FIGURE SKATING

By Judy Dixon Hebbe

For the Times-Villager|

Kasey Meredith, Kaukauna High School senior, has passed 40 figure skating tests since she was in elementary school, but the most exciting one will not come until the end of March.

At that time she will audition for her future alma mater’s senior figure skating team, with will allow her to compete internationally. She will enter Albian College in Michigan in the fall, majoring in business management, but hoping to join the 16 to 18 other skaters who make up the synchro team and the senior team. Figure skating is a varsity sports at the college.

“It is really exciting because we get to travel and compete in international events,” she said, noting that members represent the country in many of the competitions. “It is all free because figure skating is a varsity sport at Albian.”

Free is a big plus to the young lady who was first introduced to the ice when her mother enrolled her at the age of 2 in a Learn to Skate program at the Tri-County Ice Arena in Menasha. The more frequently she skated the better she liked it, eventually falling in love with figure skating and graduating to private lessons.

She is part of the Fox Valley High School Figure Skating Team which travels throughout Northern Wisconsin, competing with teams in communities like Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids and attending the national competition annually in Michigan. Although skaters compete individually, they amass points for the team, which determines their standing at the end of the season. She competes on the A team which will end in first place after the state competition.

“We are 16 points ahead of all the others and the maximum points that can be earned at the state meet is 15,” she said, “so no one can beat us.”

Kasey started testing her skills in elementary school, participating in the four different areas: moves in the field, ice dancing with a partner, solo free dance and freestyle. Each skater starts at the lowest level and moves up the ranking until they achieve the senior or gold level. Two certified United States Figure Skating judges conduct each test. The skater can receive a pass and points to indicate how well they are performing. If they do not pass, they must wait another month before trying again.

