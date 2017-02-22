VILLAGE BOARD LOOKS AT POSSIBLE NEW LITTLE CHUTE LOGO CHOICES

By Tom Collins

Reporter|

In a busy world likes ours, marketing and branding affect everything from a package of rubber bands to a major building. Often the logo, that combination of name and visual, is what many people remember about a business or place. First impressions, such as those offered in a logo, are often vital forms of communication.

While considering efforts at marketing Little Chute, Village Administrator James Fenlon learned about the importance of logos. They are something of a calling card regarding the community just as they are for a business.

He turned to village resident, Affinity Health Systems professional and freelance graphic designer Jessica Vanden Heuvel for assistance. During the Feb. 15 meeting, Vanden Heuvel offered a 30-minute presentation regarding the village’s current logo choices and potential new options.

“This is going to be new and perhaps push your level of comfort,” Fenlon told trustees. “It’s change but is also an opportunity.”

Vanden Heuvel walked trustees through the discussion processes used to examine the current and potential new village logos. She began by reviewing the target village audiences. Those include resident families, various businesses and those interested in both the community as tourists as well as potential businesses.

She pointed to the importance of any logo being easily read, especially in various small and large uses. In Little Chute’s current case, there are several versions of the community’s logo. Modern design practices attempt to use just one logo across the board.

And the current logo uses many colors. The preference in modern uses is often one color to go with the logo’s rendition in black and white.

Vanden Heuvel pointed to logos sometimes having difficulty being applied to embroidered uses, such as clothing or potential uses in screen printing. The current Little Chute logo is considered quite complex from that standpoint.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Times-Villager.

Copies are sold at our office (1900 Crooks Avenue, Kaukauna)

and the following locations:

Walgreens in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Piggly Wiggly in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Express Convenience Center, Kaukauna

Kwik Trip, Kimberly

DJ’s Convenience, Kaukauna

NEW SUBSCRIBERS call us at 759-2000

and ask for an introductory $20 off deal!