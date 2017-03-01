Bobcat Coders at Mapleview Intermediate School host open house to share projects

BOB CODERS AT MAPLEVIEW INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL HOST OPEN HOUSE TO SHARE PROJECTS

By Nicole Noonan

Special to the Times-Villager|

At Mapleview Intermediate School, members of the Bobcat Coders computer science club shared their talents with their family and friends during their open house on February 16, 2017. During the open house, the Bobcat Coders were proud to showcase their computer projects, animations, games and other creations for their guests. Those in attendance were able to see a glimpse of the computer science field through the eyes of a sixth grader.

Chris Fitzgerald, sixth grade teacher at Mapleview, started the after-school club last winter as a way for students interested in technology, computer programming and coding to learn more about computer science. “This is a great way for students to get a taste of computer programming in a way that they can feel successful,” said Fitzgerald. About 15-20 sixth graders now participate in Bobcat Coders.

“For these students, computer science is their niche or their thing,” said Fitzgerald. “Bobcat Coders is a good way for them to find and connect with other students with the same interests that they have.”

Co-curricular activities are one way that educators are helping students reach their potential in the Kimberly Area School District. “We’re very fortunate to have the resources to offer programs like this. In addition to having Chromebooks, we are able to organize after-school programs with the help of many people who are willing to support a variety of intramurals at a young age.”

