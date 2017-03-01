GUILTY OR INNOCENT? WHS ENGLISH CLASS STUDIES BOOK WITH MOCK TRIAL

By Brian Roebke

Editor

The book written in 1937 by John Steinbeck, “Of Mice and Men,” tells the story of migrant workers George Milton and Lennie Small, who move from place to place in during the Great Depression in California.

George is Lennie’s caretaker, sacrificing his life to aid his mentally disabled friend, who is a giant of a man who doesn’t understand his tremendous physical strength.

Eventually a crime is committed, or is it?

Students in Aimee Herrick’s English 10 class held a mock trial last week to do more than just read and talk about the book.

“We did write a paper afterward on the theme and watched the movie to get an idea of characterization for the trial,” Herrick said.

Some of the students dressed for the roles they were playing, so they could make it authentic and real.

“We have some kids who are super, super into it,” Herrick said.

Students were given a courtroom jargon sheet to use, incorporating that into their opening and closing statements.

Herrick is the judge and students not actively participating in the trial serve as the jury.

The class was divided in half, with each student being on both sides on two days of the trial.

The goal of all the students was to win their case,

Herrick’s student teacher, Kayla Robins, a student at UW-Green Bay, saw the idea with another teacher she observed, so they decided to bring it to Wrightstown with Of Mice and Men.

“Together, we tweaked the assignment and made it work for my group of sophomores,” Herrick said.

The students take full control of which role they’d like to play (attorney, witness, bailiff, etc), which includes how they plan to charge the defendant, who they would like their witnesses to be, what questions to ask witnesses, how to respond to examinations, etc.

