IRREVERENTLY HUMOROUS SATIRE ‘URINETOWN’ COMING TO KIMBERLY

By Brian Roebke

Editor|

Imagine not having the convenience of walking a few steps in your home to the restroom to use the “facilities” whenever you have the need.

Imagine being sick and having that need over and over again.

When you have the need, you need to visit a centrally-located public restroom, and having to pay to use it.

That’s the absurd scenario in, “Urinetown the Musical,” held March 3-11 at Kimberly High School.

“It’s about a society in which there has been a 20-year water shortage,” Director Todd Wegner said. “Because of that, there are no more private toilets; people have to use public toilets in order to use the restroom.”

The show premiered in on Broadway in 2001, just nine days after the 9-11 attacks and won three Tony Awards.

Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, March 3; Saturday, March 4; Thursday, March 9; Friday, March 10; and Saturday, March 11.

A matinee is held Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m.

“There’s an enormous disparity between the bathrooms of the wealthy and the bathrooms of the poor,” Wegner said.

Public toilets controlled by a large corporation called “Urine Good Company,” and the laws are so strict that people pay to urinate or they’re sent to “Urinetown,” never to return.

Wegner noted the owners are corrupt and in cahoots with the politicians to keep the fees high for themselves while the poorest people are struggling to find the money to use the amenities.

“It’s completely tongue-in-cheek,” he said.

Sam Weidert plays Caldwell Cladwell, who runs Urine Good Company that’s in charge of water regulation that exploits the poor.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

This story appeared in this week’s Times-Villager.

Copies are sold at our office (1900 Crooks Avenue, Kaukauna)

and the following locations:

Walgreens in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Piggly Wiggly in Kaukauna and Little Chute

Express Convenience Center, Kaukauna

Kwik Trip, Kimberly

DJ’s Convenience, Kaukauna

NEW SUBSCRIBERS call us at 759-2000

and ask for an introductory $20 off deal!