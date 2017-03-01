BADGER NORTHLAND: PART 4

JERRY BRUECKER WAS EYEWITNESS TO THE BADGER NORTHLAND STORY

By Tom Collins

Reporter|

Jerry Bruecker says he was always lucky. And, in this case, the newspaper was lucky as well to be able to interview him and discover his chapter of the Badger Northland story.

After completing what this writer thought was a three-part company history, Kaukauna native Bill McGinnis of Kohler mentioned someone whose portion of the story hadn’t been told. He introduced Jerry Bruecker, the son of inventor and Badger founder George Bruecker.

Jerry recently agreed to be interviewed at his Hollandtown home office. He filled in several segments of the company story from his unique viewpoint. Jerry was there on the Askeaton farm, just east of the Highway 57/32 and Z intersection, when his dad, George, attempted a number of inventions.

Jerry worked with his dad when George began building a better barn cleaner. And he was there for each step in company history as the company moved from the farm to a former cheese factory and then on to Dundas. Barn cleaners were made there in a former grocery store. Jerry also was involved through several phases of company history at Kaukauna.

For a brief time, Jerry also worked with Vince Rohlf’s Calumet Company venture. But the Badger Northland story began in Askeaton and a new piece of equipment.

“It was a Crown barn cleaner. It was made in the Wausau area. My dad had the first one in the area. There were some problems with it. It had wooden paddles, the flights. There were flights every 18 inches. They would just wear out. The weight of the chain would tip them up. Pretty soon they were standing straight up.”

Bruecker’s original barn cleaner was invented in about 1946 on the family’s Askeaton farm. The Bruecker version topped the Crown system in at least two ways, according to Jerry.

“It used steel paddles. And the Crown barn cleaner had a separate conveyor to take waste around and dump it in a pit. Then there was a separate conveyor to load the waste from the pit. You had two units. We eliminated the pit elevator.”

