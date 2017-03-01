MUSTANGS SECURE SECOND WITH REMATCH OVER FREEDOM

By Doug Kroll

For the Times-Villager|

FREEDOM – Monday’s locker room victory dance, reserved for the last player in the locker room after a winning game, had chants and cheers with a little more excitement following Little Chute’s rematch against the Freedom Irish in boys’ basketball.

Paced by a 25-point scoring display from Noah Knudsen, along with 17 points by Noah Mueller, the Mustangs dispatched of Freedom 69-48 in North Eastern Conference action.

Little Chute coach Mickey Martin shook his head and laughed when the team raced past him to avoid the last-player entry after the game. But his smile said more than just acknowledging the craziness of his players.

“I’m happy for the guys to come up here and play well,” Martin said. “Really happy to get this win tonight.”

The victory came as revenge against Freedom, a team that beat the Mustangs by 12 points a week earlier. It also guaranteed that Little Chute will remain alone in second place in the conference, behind only Luxemburg-Casco, a Division 2 school with just one conference loss through Monday.

Little Chute’s final regular season game was Thursday against Fox Valley Lutheran. The Mustangs earned a first round bye with a No. 2 seed in next week’s Division 3 playoffs. They will play next Friday at home against the winner of the Clintonville/Northern Pines contest.

Monday, the Mustangs gave a performance that was a polar opposite from their previous game against the Irish.

As senior defensive specialist Kyle Hietpas said, the team knew it had to play with some stepped-up urgency.

