Wrightstown sends three to Kohl Center as two make podium

WRIGHTSTOWN SENDS THREE TO KOHL CENTER AS TWO MAKE MODIUM

By Dustin Riese

Reporter

The Wrightstown wrestling program has always been one of the best in the area. After struggling in the early going to start the season, that program got back on track and started looking like the program we have come accustomed to seeing. With solid performances all season long, it wasn’t a matter of if the Tigers would have someone represent them in Madison instead, how many would be there.

Many people thought three wrestlers were almost guaranteed to punch their tickets to the Kohl Center based on their season performance heading into the sectional tournament. With Bryce Herlache and Matthew Van Eperen punching their tickets, the Wrightstown faithful thought Ben Klister would be joining them. However, that was not the case as he suffered a devastating leg injury during his sectional match that ended his season. Freshman Ben Durocher, was the big surprise for the Tigers as he punched his ticket as just a freshman to still send three down to Madison for the state meet.

With three going down to Madison, the Tigers were looking to put at least one on the podium. They did that and more as two of the three reached the podium with the third wrestler just missing out. Durocher was the odd man out on the weekend as he was the only Tiger not reaching the podium. As a freshman, however, his weekend was far from a disappointment as he turned many heads.

